So what does the proposed athletic training facility addition to Burlington High School look like? You’ll get a preview of the facility that will be the subject of a private fundraising campaign in Thursday’s edition of the Standard Press.

Readers will also get a look at the remarkably long local political career of Tom Vos, who stepped down Tuesday after 36 years on the Burlington City Council.

Also on the front page is a story about a group of citizens in the Town of Burlington who want the Town Board to explore incorporation, much to the apprehension of some board members.

Copies of the newspaper will be on sale at retail outlets throughout the area beginning Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BIRD IS BACK: The School Board voted Monday to retain Kevin Bird to fill the final year of Jim Bousman’s term in the Burlington Area School District. Bird was among five candidates who expressed interest in filling the vacancy. Bousman stepped down earlier this month after he and his wife were injured in a car crash in Ireland.

STATE OF THE CITY: Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty highlighted the successes of the past year and cast her eye toward the future when she delivered her annual State of the City Address at the Common Council’s reorganizational meeting Tuesday.

HONORED EDUCATOR: Karcher Middle School social studies teacher Stephanie Rummler was honored earlier this month with a Herb Kohl Education Foundation Fellowship. Two students in the district – Burlington High School seniors Jenna Hotvedt and Leah Zinnen – were named Kohl Foundation Excellence Scholars.

BURLINGTON’S FIRST LADY OF BASKETBALL: The Demons’ Jessa Burling re-wrote the school’s record book during her four year career, leading to her selection as the Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area Team Player of the Year.

