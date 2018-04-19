Set in the 1920s, CCHS musical echoes issues of today

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

At first glance, the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” appears to be nothing more than a comedic romp through the Roaring 20s.

But by scratching the surface a bit deeper, the audience sees the juxtapositioning of sensitive topics, including racism and human trafficking.

While that may appear to be an overwhelming challenge for a high school production, it has been embraced by Director Abby Galstad and the cast of the Catholic Central High School’s spring musical.

“It is a much more complex plot than we’ve had the past three years,” said Galstad, who is in her second year as primary director. “It has been an interesting balance … to discuss these themes with the kids.”

Just how well it all comes together will be revealed in the coming weeks when the show makes its public debut.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.; April 27 and 28 at 7 p.m., and April 29 at 2 p.m. All shows are at Topper Hall, 148 McHenry St., Burlington.

Galstad said the students have jumped in with both feet when it comes to learning the dynamics of the period during which the play is set or the perfecting difficult tap dance and “flapper” moves that marked the era.

“It’s been fun to watch them dig into the historical aspect of the show,” she said.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” was the 2002 season’s most awarded new show on Broadway.

Set in New York City in 1922, the play tells the story of Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Her grand plan is to find a job as a secretary for a wealthy man and then marry him. However, her plan goes awry. The owner of her dingy hotel kidnaps young girls to sell to the Far East, her wealthy boss is slow in proposing marriage and the man she actually falls in love with doesn’t have a dime to his name… or so he tells her.

According to a synopsis provided by Galstad, “The characters in this musical share the ambition to discover themselves, to create who they want to be, to test their boundaries, to learn about themselves, about love, and about living in the big city.”

Senior Jess Kempken, who portrays the devious and racist innkeeper Mrs. Meers, said the school’s choice of plays the past three years has helped expand the talents of the cast.

“Every year we do shows that are so drastically different,” she said.

Two cast members – Simon Pedone and Max Frederick – even learned to speak in Cantonese and sing in Mandarin to tackle their roles as Ching Ho and Bun Foo.

Galstad said several female members of the cast had their hair bobbed to match the style of the era.

If their commitment to authenticity is an indication, Galstad said, the show should be a success.

Tickets are $12 and $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They are available online by visiting brownpapertickets.com and searching for Catholic Central.

Online ticket sales for each show will end three hours prior to each performance. However, tickets may still be available for purchase at the door starting one hour before each show.

