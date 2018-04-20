Shirley A. Pfeifer, age 80, of Union Grove passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at her home. She was born Oct. 24, 1937, to Harold and Irene (nee Kern) Voelker in Racine. Her early life was spent in Racine. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, class of 1955. Following high school she attended college in Milwaukee and graduated as a LPN nurse in 1970. Shirley was a nurse at Southern Wisconsin Center for 30 years. During that time, she went back to college and graduated in 1984 as a Registered Nurse.

Shirley married Tom Pfeifer on July 24, 1988, in Las Vegas. They resided in Union Grove and have been happily married for 30 years. Shirley enjoyed traveling and camping. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church, past president of the Union Grove Jaycettes and a founding member of the JELPS.

Shirley is survived by her loving spouse, Tom; a sister, Mary Lou (Jack) Blum; and her four sons, Mitch Molitor, Michael (Theresa) Molitor, Jeff (Leslie) Molitor and Greg (Heidi) Molitor. She is also survived by Ron (Debbie) Pfeifer, Karie Johnstone, Jim (Chris) Pfeifer, 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; Charles (Ruby) Voelker, and Judy (John) Johnson, and granddaughter Jamie Molitor.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church for masses.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Bailey at Bright Star Home Care and to the nurses and staff at Ascension Home Hospice for their excellent care of Shirley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, April 23 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. A 7 p.m. Prayer Vigil will be held.

Well-wishers may visitwww.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments