Marjorie L. Spencer, 89, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 at Pine Brook Pointe.

She was born in Oakland, Ill. on Oct. 4, 1928, to Harley and Ora (nee Bean) Owen. She spent her early life in central Illinois before her family moved to the East Troy area where she graduated from East Troy High School.

On Feb. 29, 1952, in Crown Point, Ind., she was united in marriage to Carroll E. Spencer. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Carroll preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2015.

Marjorie was a homemaker and loved traveling, camping, cross-stitch, baking, gardening and especially loved caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Dawn) Spencer of Burlington, Brian (Kim) Spencer of Goodman and Kevin (Jenny) Spencer of Seymour; grandchildren, Joshua (Sara) Spencer, Jacob (Shannon) Spencer, John (Casey) Spencer, Christopher (Rhonda) Spencer, Andrew Spencer, Kevin Spencer, and Elizabeth (Brad) Spencer-Wigginton. She is further survived by great grandchildren, Keegan, Hannah, Gillian, Leah, Iris, Charlie, David, Sawyer, Calloway and Baylor; and a sister, Ruby Mueller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Mary (Harold) Downs, Izzy (Al) Garrett, Bud (Betty) Owen and Jim (Betty Lou) Owen; and brother-in-law, Harold Mueller.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brook Pointe for their wonderful care and compassion.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family for the care of West Meadows Cemetery in Rochester. Marjorie took pride in caring for the cemetery and would like to see the caretaking continue.

Services for Marjorie will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday, April 28 from noon until the time of the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

