Officials say it’s too early to know if it’s even feasible

By Dan Truttschel

Correspondent

It’s too early to even speculate on whether the Town of Burlington could become a village in an attempt protect its borders and preserve its rural character, town officials said this week.

But there appears to be a movement of interested residents who want to further explore the possibility.

More than 50 people filled the Town Hall at its meeting last Thursday, many with thoughts of incorporating the town on their minds. The lengthy discussion ended without any official action, but an agreement that a group would be formed to further investigate the process.

“We want to preserve some of the character of the township that we appreciate,” resident Dennis Janis said. “I didn’t come here to live in a city. I want to live in a township. … I think we should at least (seek) a referendum to see if people are interested.”

Janis said he knows the importance of following the process – if that’s what the people want to do.

“I’m not an attorney, but from the state’s perspective, if you don’t have your T’s crossed and your I’s dotted, you’re going to get denied,” he said.

And at this early stage, there are more questions than answers.

Town Board Chairman Ralph Rice cautioned those in attendance of all the hurdles the town may face.

“When all is said and done, what will we accomplish, what will our costs be?” Rice asked. “I don’t have any answers, but these are things that ran through my mind today.”

Rice said there are several benefits in remaining a town – one includes a state funding program for roads that he said only six towns in the state participate in.

“It has helped us very much with our roads,” he said. “If we become a village, will we lose that?”

Supervisor Jeff Lang agreed.

“We’re getting subsidized for paving (the roads) because we found other ways to pay for it,” he said. “There’s a balancing act. I think you guys want to make a good decision, not an impulsive one.”

See the April 19 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for the full story.

