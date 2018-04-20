By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Waterford Union High School officials are in the midst of reviewing a code of conduct document for students in all co-curricular activities. The changes are expected to go into effect this fall.

Jill Stobber, athletic and activities director, discussed the proposed changes with the WUHS School Board on March 27, and elected officials will act on them at the next meeting Monday, April 23.

While an in-house code committee typically recommends a few nips and tucks to the document annually, this year’s comb-through has been more thorough, Stobber said, and is designed to clear up ambiguity.

Any high schoolers partaking in co-curricular activities – including, but not limited to, sports – will be given the board approved document, starting with the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

During the recent preliminary review, Stobber discussed with the board some of the proposed changes, which include an overall format change in an effort to make the rules and regulations easier to read.

For the full story see the April 20 edition of the Waterford Post.

