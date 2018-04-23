Recent board member will fill final year of Bousman’s term

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

After five candidates gave opening statements and went through a round of questions, the Burlington Area School District Board of Education voted to retain recent board member Kevin Bird to take the seat vacated by former Board President Jim Bousman.

Bird has been on the board for the past three years but opted not to seek re-election in this month’s election. He said in his opening statement that it’s “helpful to stay on another year,” especially with the upcoming referendum.

Four other candidates entered their names for a chance to serve out the final year of Bousman’s term, including Larry Anderson – a longtime former board member – Traci Joslyn, Mervin Langley, and Eileen Mirsberger, who was a candidate on the ballot in this month’s election.

With six total votes to be assigned by the board, Bird won with four votes over two votes cast in Anderson’s name.

Bird will hold the seat until next April’s election. Bousman stepped down earlier this month, several weeks after he and his wife were injured in an auto accident while traveling in Ireland.

To read the full story, including the candidate responses to questions posed by the board, see the April 19 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

