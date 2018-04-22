A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18 for a Cudahy man charged with a seventh drunken-driving offense in the Town of Norway.

Andrew E. Clemence, 40, was charged April 9 in Racine County Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, seventh offense; obstructing an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer saw a car make a rolling stop on County Highway Y in the Town of Norway then pass the squad car at 10 mph over the speed limit with a burnt-out brake light. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the driver, later identified as Clemence, ran from the car, through a parking lot and toward a bar, according to the complaint.

Clemence, who had run out of his tennis shoes, was stopped when the officer deployed his Taser into Clemence, according to the complaint.

Clemence failed field sobriety tests and registered .198 on a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint. His driver’s license was revoked from a 2014 OWI arrest, and a marijuana pipe was found in his car, according to the complaint.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments