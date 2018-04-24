Harriette L. Beck, 89, of Cape Coral, Fla. was welcomed into God’s Kingdom on Dec. 20, 2017.

Harriette was born on Jan. 18, 1928, in Chicago, to William and Edna Gardner, where she and her siblings were raised. In addition to living in Chicago, Harriette’s family had a cottage on Browns Lake, and Burlington soon became her second home. It was during the time she spent in Burlington that she met Fred Beck. They were united in marriage on Sept. 1, 1957, at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Harriette and Fred made their home in Burlington where they raised their three sons. They owned and operated Fred’s Auto Service from 1964 to 1994. While in business, Harriette and Fred sponsored a women’s softball team. This led to endless fun and life-long friendships. Harriette was a member of the Town of Burlington Fire Department Auxiliary for decades, during the years Fred served the department. She would be at the site of a fire, day or night, to support the firefighters and serve them food and coffee, or she would be at the firehouse preparing food for them after their safe return. After Fred passed away on June 12, 1998, Harriette fulfilled a dream of theirs and moved to Florida where she resided for the remainder of her life.

Harriette is survived by her sister, Nancy Pauer; niece, Dianne (Donald) Anderson; and nephews, Ronald Gardner and Donald (Cathy) Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna; husband, Fred; sons, Glenn, Jeffrey and Randy; and brother, Thomas Gardner.

In memory of Harriette, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

A heartfelt Thank you to all the family and friends who remained in contact with Harriette after she moved to Florida. You were all very special to her.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Harriette’s life will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be at the funeral home on Saturday, May 5 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments