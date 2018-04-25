Could a proposed athletic facility addition at Burlington High School become a revenue-producing entity that attracts parents and students to the school district?

The people spearheading the effort to raise funds for the addition believe that potential exists.

An in-depth look at what’s motivating the push to build the addition is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at retail outlets throughout the area on Thursday. To subscribe to weekly delivery and pay a fraction of the newsstand cost, click here: SUBSCRIBE.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories readers will find in this week’s edition:

CLEAN SWEEP: Seven area communities are teaming up for the sixth straight year to provide their residents an opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste, electronics, appliances and medication. The annual Clean Sweep is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City of Burlington Public Works Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., Burlington.

LEGISLATORS TO RUN: Putting an end to speculation about whether they would run for Rep. Paul Ryan’s seat in Congress, several area Republicans have turned their focus to retaining their seats in the state legislature.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Burlington High School celebrated its annual junior prom Saturday with students clad in formal finery for a grand march, dinner and dancing.

MARKET TO OPEN: Director Carol Reed says Burlington’s Famers Market will be bigger and better than ever this season with a total of 30 vendors. The market is set to open May 3 and runs each Thursday through Oct. 25.

COURT NEWS: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17 for a Burlington man suspected of breaking his infant daughter’s arm. Matthew J. Schilling, 25, was charged March 29 in Racine County Circuit Court with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing great bodily harm.

JANDURA DIES: Former Burlington Area School District Superintendent Ron Jandura, who was known for the community partnerships he forged during 13 years with the district, is remembered fondly by colleagues.

ALL-AREA: In sports, find out which local players earned spots on the Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area team.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments