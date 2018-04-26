Residents may dispose of hazardous household items
Seven area communities are teaming up for the sixth straight year to provide their residents an opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste, electronics, appliances and medication.
The annual Clean Sweep is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City of Burlington Public Works Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., Burlington.
Last year, 762 vehicles took advantage of the service – with more than 500 disposing of hazardous household waste. In addition, 375 pounds of discarded medication was collected.
With the help of Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grants, the City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Town of Dover, Village of Rochester, Village of Union Grove, Village of Waterford and Town of Yorkville have collaborated to host the drive-through event again in 2018.
Residents of those communities who provide proof of residency with a valid drivers license will be allowed to drop off most materials without charge.
Tube televisions and monitors will be accepted, however, a fee of $30 cash will be charged for each unit. There is a $10 per item cash fee to dispose of flat-screen TVs and monitors.
Residents of the seven communities also have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications – both prescription and over-the-counter varieties.
In addition, participants will have a chance to donate non-perishable food, personal care items, clothing and other household items to Love Inc., the independent Burlington-based social service agency. A separate collection station will be set up for the donation of food and useable household items for Love Inc.
According to event organizers:
When disposed of improperly, household hazardous wastes can threaten the quality of drinking water, increase the threat of algae bloom and threaten the safety of sanitation workers.
Household hazardous wastes left around the house and garage pose an accidental poison risk to children and pets.
The Federal Hazardous Substances Act requires that words such as “hazardous” or “caution” appear on all products that contain a substance that could cause a health hazard during use. The EPA defines a hazardous substance as any material that may be toxic, ignitable, corrosive or reactive.
The local Clean Sweep event accepts most chemicals, which can often be of unknown origin, found around your home.
Participants are asked to separate chemicals, medications, appliances and electronics.
For additional information about the event, visit www.burlington-wi.gov or call (262) 342-1181.
The following is a list of the items that are accepted:
Hazardous waste items
- Acetone; aerosol cans (full); antifreeze
- Batteries (non-alkaline); battery acid; brake fluid
- Car batteries; car wax (solvent based); contact cement
- Driveway sealer; dry cleaning solvent
- Fertilizer; fiberglass epoxy; floor care products; furniture polish
- Gasoline and other fuels; glue (solvent based);
- Hair remover; insect spray/killer
- Latex Paint; light ballasts; lighter fluid
- Medication (Prescription and over the counter); metal polish; mothballs
- Nail polish remover
- Oil filters; oil-based paints; oils (auto and other); oven cleaner
- Paint thinner; paint stripper; pesticides; pool chemicals
- Rat poison; rechargeable batteries
- Shellac and stain; shoe polish; spot remover; solvent-based cleaners; stump remover
- Transmission fluid; varnish; weed killer; wood filler; wood preservative
Appliances
- Blenders
- Can openers; coffee makers
- Dishwashers; dryers
- Electronics (televisions/monitors, cash-only payment required: $30 tube; $10 flat screen)
- Furnaces
- Microwaves; mixers
- Ovens
- Pizza ovens
- Refrigerators
- Toasters
- Washers
- Other appliances over 50 percent metal
Items not accepted
- Ammunition; alkaline batteries
- Explosives
- Medical waste
- Propane
- Radioactive material
- Syringes
- Containers over five gallons
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.