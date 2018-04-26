Residents may dispose of hazardous household items

Seven area communities are teaming up for the sixth straight year to provide their residents an opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste, electronics, appliances and medication.

The annual Clean Sweep is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City of Burlington Public Works Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., Burlington.

Last year, 762 vehicles took advantage of the service – with more than 500 disposing of hazardous household waste. In addition, 375 pounds of discarded medication was collected.

With the help of Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grants, the City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Town of Dover, Village of Rochester, Village of Union Grove, Village of Waterford and Town of Yorkville have collaborated to host the drive-through event again in 2018.

Residents of those communities who provide proof of residency with a valid drivers license will be allowed to drop off most materials without charge.

Tube televisions and monitors will be accepted, however, a fee of $30 cash will be charged for each unit. There is a $10 per item cash fee to dispose of flat-screen TVs and monitors.

Residents of the seven communities also have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications – both prescription and over-the-counter varieties.

In addition, participants will have a chance to donate non-perishable food, personal care items, clothing and other household items to Love Inc., the independent Burlington-based social service agency. A separate collection station will be set up for the donation of food and useable household items for Love Inc.

According to event organizers:

When disposed of improperly, household hazardous wastes can threaten the quality of drinking water, increase the threat of algae bloom and threaten the safety of sanitation workers.

Household hazardous wastes left around the house and garage pose an accidental poison risk to children and pets.

The Federal Hazardous Substances Act requires that words such as “hazardous” or “caution” appear on all products that contain a substance that could cause a health hazard during use. The EPA defines a hazardous substance as any material that may be toxic, ignitable, corrosive or reactive.

The local Clean Sweep event accepts most chemicals, which can often be of unknown origin, found around your home.

Participants are asked to separate chemicals, medications, appliances and electronics.

For additional information about the event, visit www.burlington-wi.gov or call (262) 342-1181.

The following is a list of the items that are accepted:

Hazardous waste items

Acetone; aerosol cans (full); antifreeze

Batteries (non-alkaline); battery acid; brake fluid

Car batteries; car wax (solvent based); contact cement

Driveway sealer; dry cleaning solvent

Fertilizer; fiberglass epoxy; floor care products; furniture polish

Gasoline and other fuels; glue (solvent based);

Hair remover; insect spray/killer

Latex Paint; light ballasts; lighter fluid

Medication (Prescription and over the counter); metal polish; mothballs

Nail polish remover

Oil filters; oil-based paints; oils (auto and other); oven cleaner

Paint thinner; paint stripper; pesticides; pool chemicals

Rat poison; rechargeable batteries

Shellac and stain; shoe polish; spot remover; solvent-based cleaners; stump remover

Transmission fluid; varnish; weed killer; wood filler; wood preservative

Appliances

Blenders

Can openers; coffee makers

Dishwashers; dryers

Electronics (televisions/monitors, cash-only payment required: $30 tube; $10 flat screen)

Furnaces

Microwaves; mixers

Ovens

Pizza ovens

Refrigerators

Toasters

Washers

Other appliances over 50 percent metal

Items not accepted

Ammunition; alkaline batteries

Explosives

Medical waste

Propane

Radioactive material

Syringes

Containers over five gallons

