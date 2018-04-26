Play begins six-show run on Friday

CATHE Youth Theater will present “The Little Prince” beginning Friday at the CATHE Center, 125 E. State St., Burlington.

Show dates are Friday and Saturday and May 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., and Sunday and May 6 at 2 p.m. Doors open a half hour prior to curtain.

Tickets are $7 at the door. They are also available at The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine and online at Brown Paper Tickets.

The show is directed by Lisa Van Strien and produced by Melissa Bruce.

“The Little Prince” tells the story of a world-weary and disenchanted aviator whose sputtering plane strands him in the Sahara Desert and a mysterious, regal “little man” who appears and asks him to “Please, sir, draw me a sheep.”

During their two weeks together in the desert, the Little Prince tells the aviator about his adventures through the galaxy, how he met the lamplighter and the businessman and the geographer, and about his strained relationship with a special flower on his own tiny planet.

The Little Prince talks to everyone he meets: a garden of roses, the snake and a fox who wishes to be tamed. From each he gains a unique insight, which he shares with the aviator: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.” The Little Prince and the Aviator go home with a new understanding of how to laugh, cry, and love again.

The show is presented by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company, Woodstock, Ill.

