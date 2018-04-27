District seeks input on building needs as it eyes referendum

Surveys seeking responses from Burlington Area School District residents regarding district facility needs began arriving in mailboxes this week.

The School Board has identified school security, facility maintenance and the future of Karcher Middle School as the most pressing issues facing the district.

According to district officials, the board wants feedback on which, if any, of the projects should be included on a future referendum and how much of a tax impact residents are willing to support.

The survey outlines potential project options that range in cost from $30.8 million to $69.5 million.

To assist with the data gathering effort, the School Board hired School Perceptions LLC, an independent Wisconsin firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys.

All survey data is returned to School Perceptions and all responses will remain anonymous, officials said. Every household in the district will receive a paper survey in their mail in the coming days.

Residents can either complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the envelope provided or use the website listed on the survey to take the survey online.

Completed surveys must be returned by May 18. The School Board is scheduled to review results at a public meeting in June.

District officials urge all residents to participate in the effort because the School Board is seeking as much input as possible as it prepares to make decisions about facility improvement projects.

Residents who have questions or want to request additional surveys for other adults in their household can call the District office at 262-763-0210.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments