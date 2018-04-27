By Dave Fidlin

Changes to garbage and recycling pick-up services could be on the horizon in Union Grove as a village panel sifts through various options.

Village Administrator Mark Janiuk discussed with the Union Grove Administration Committee potential options at a meeting April 16. Members on the appointed panel expressed interest in getting information out to the community before making a formal recommendation.

At this week’s meeting, the committee weighed several public outreach options, including an online survey via the village website or a write-up in the official municipal newsletter, the Village Voice.

Several committee members also weighed in on logistical options, according to meeting minutes supplied to the Westine Report.

Trustee Tim Mallach, who serves on the appointed body, said he was not in favor of switching haulers or moving toward a cart system that is in place in some other municipalities. The current method, Mallach said, works in his view.

In addition to public outreach, the committee agreed next steps should include a request for proposals (or RFP) process to determine whether the village can achieve any cost savings. Janiuk was directed to draft an RFP in the first part of the process.

