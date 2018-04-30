Burlington event celebrates 10 years with more vendors than ever

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

The Burlington Farmers Market returns for the 2018 season on May 3 and promises to be bigger and better than ever, according to Director Carol Reed.

“We are extremely excited,” she said. “We have over 30 vendors. Eleven are returning and the rest are new.”

The 30 vendors is the most in the history of the market that has been held at Wehmhoff Square Park in downtown Burlington for the past 10 years.

The market is offered each Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m. from May 3 through Oct. 25.

Reed said the increase in vendors is in response to comments from market regulars.

“They felt the market was shrinking – that there was not much to come for,” she said. “I took that to heart.”

Reed redoubled her recruitment efforts in the off-season and put together a new vendor packet with application that went out in the mail.

“We got 25 to 30 new responses,” she said.

Now, however, she admits she’s a bit nervous that there’ll be sufficient foot traffic to make the market successful for the new vendors.

“We have a pretty loyal group of shoppers, but we need more,” she said. “Come for dinner and a beer.”

Depending on the time of the year and the type of produce or product offered, not all the vendors will be at the market on any given week, Reed said. However, her goal is to attract a variety of vendors to ensure a healthy cross section of offerings on any given week.

“Our goal is promote all of Burlington – being a part of making Burlington a great place to visit,” she said.

Among the new and returning vendors are:

Geneva Lakes Produce

R’Noggin Brewing Co., Kenosha

Simple Bakery, Lake Geneva

Soft Wave Fish Co., Cary, Ill.

Apple Holler, Sturtevant

Nettesheim Farms (meats), Elkhorn

Glas All Naturals cheese spreads and sauces

Sweet Joy Brigadeiro Chocolates, Milwaukee

Oberweis Dairy, North Aurora, Ill.

In addition, according to Reed, there will be vendors selling fresh cut flowers, Kombucha teas, vinaigrette dressings and Brazilian foods.

The market will also offer musical entertainment each week.

Reed is also planning several special events in conjunction with the market.

The first is set for Sunday, May 6, when the market hosts an Orchard Walk at Ela Orchards, 31308 Washington Ave., Rochester, from noon to 3 p.m.

Visitors will have a chance to tour the orchard, meet the farmers, enjoy live music and eat lunch provided by Wholesome Harvest. Adult tickets may be purchased for $10 each or $15 for two. Children 10 and younger may purchase a snack pack ticket for $1.

Other events include weekly raffles and a farm-to-table dinner planned for Sept. 22 on the Bakshis Farm in the Town of Burlington.

For additional information on the market and the planned events visit burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

