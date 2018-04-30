Ellen L. Pieters, 85, of Burlington, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Lake Geneva to Earl and Mary Jane (nee Huck) Massey. She was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area, attended St. Joseph’s School in Lyons, and graduated from St. Mary High School in Burlington. She then went to Michael J. Reese Hospital in Chicago where she became certified in infant care.

On Dec. 28, 1957, at St. Mary Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Albert J. “Bert” Pieters. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Bert preceded her in death on May 29, 2010. Ellen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and worked as a pediatric nurse until she married. She was the owner of The Library Room and worked at Ley’s Department Store.

Ellen is survived by her children, James M. Pieters, Laura A. Pieters, Katherine E. (Joseph) Swanson and Jeffrey C. (Susan) Pieters; grandchildren, Joseph, Carly (Leo), Nicholas, Christian, Kelly (Brandon), William and Kimberly. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Jack Daniels, and sister-in-law, Margaret Stringer. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Claire (Don) Port, Jane (James) Tully, Patricia (Bob) Finley, Joe (Lois) Massey, Susan (Jim) Ehlen and Jim ((Loretta) Massey.

The family suggests memorial contributions go to St. Mary Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul.

Mass of Christian Burial for Ellen will be May 14, 2018, at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with The Very Reverend James Volkert presiding. Visitation for family and friends will be May 14 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel. Private Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments