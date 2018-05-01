John A. Wilson, D.V.M., 97, of Burlington, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018.

Born to J. Alex and Margaret Wilson, he has been a lifelong resident of Burlington where he graduated from high school. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Michigan State University where he earned a degree in Veterinary Medicine.

On April 3, 1943, in Versailles, Ind., he was united in marriage to Ruth B. Bradt. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their daughters. Ruth preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2006.

John started Wilson Veterinary in his hometown in 1943. Dr. Phil Sorge later joined him in the late 1950s and it became the Animal Clinic, Wilson & Sorge Veterinarians. He was the past president of the Rock Valley Veterinarian Association and was affiliated with Burlington Rotary Club. He was appointed to the Veterinary Examining Board by Governor Warren Knowles. John was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, enjoyed reading and traveling, especially to Africa and South American where he could enjoy birding. He loved spending time with his family.

John is survived by his daughters, Mary and Jane (Larry); grandchildren, Heather, Amanda (Ron), Amber (Paul), Thom (Becky), Beth (Doug) and Jill (Dan) and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son-in-law, Robert Skwierawski and his twin sister Jeanne, at birth.

Services for John will be held Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Wang officiating.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

