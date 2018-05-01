Ralph E. Stern, age 91, of Lyon, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva. Ralph married Rose (nee Brockway) on Oct. 11, 1947, and together they raised three children. He lived in Lyons until his death. Dad loved to work. He drove a milk truck, farmed, worked at Nestles, drove a school bus, remodeled his whole house, gardened and worked at the bank. He fully retired at age 77. He and Rosie loved to go polka dancing on Sunday afternoons. Both he and his wife volunteered with Meals On Wheels for nine years. He was a devoted member of the Lyons Methodist Church and when that closed they became members of the Lake Geneva Methodist Church.

Ralph is survived by his children, Ruth Lefeber, Roberta (Ken) Patnaude and Richard (Patricia) Stern; grandchildren, Jeremy Patnaude, Brian (Allison) Patnaude, Ronna (David) Evachenko, Wade Lefeber, Chris Stern, and Sarah (Aaron) Hertzfeldt and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Stern on April 26, 2016; his son-in-law David Lefeber; his brothers, Lloyd and Howard Stern; his sister Ethel Abel; his sisters-in-law Rhea Stern and Helen Stern; and brother-in-law Gordon Abel.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 4, 2018; from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva Street, Lake Geneva, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Summit Cemetery in Summit.

The family would like to thank Aurora Hospice for their loving care, especially Vicky, Tammy, and Chris. Dad was a 30-year cancer survivor thanks to the excellent care from Aurora Cancer Center.

In lieu of money or flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society or the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the Stern family.

