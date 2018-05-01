Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Nancy wanted to thank everyone for all of their prayers, cards, phone calls, food, love and encouragement. She wanted to express special loving gratitude to Ray, her husband and savior on this earth, to her family and to her friends. We, her family, want to thank Dr. Haider, Katrina, the oncology nurses, the lab technicians, Bonnie, Laura and Julie, and all of the staff at Aurora Burlington Cancer Clinic for their care and compassion. We also want to thank the nurses at the Aurora Burlington Hospital Ambulatory Clinic. We want to thank Dr. Rein, Dr. Massart, Dr. Khan and all of the nurses and staff of Aurora Burlington Hospital 2West for their wonderful care during her April hospital stay. Further gratitude to Aurora Hospice, her nurses, Ann and Erica, and social worker Tammy. Thank you for the continuous prayers of St. Mary’s and St. Charles’ prayer networks, and of Pastor Jeff Halldorson of St. John’s Slades Corners. Thanks to all for helping Nancy through this almost three-year journey of acute leukemia. She wanted you to know that she could not have done it without all of you.

Nancy was called home to her heavenly Father on April 30, 2018, at her home. She was born Jan. 21, 1937 to William and Florence (Tonkyn) Ziebell in Burlington. She graduated from Central High School in Paddock Lake in 1955. On Oct. 11, 1958, she was united in marriage to Raymond J. Meyers at St. Francis Xavier Church in Brighton. They were blessed with nearly 60 years of marriage during which time they resided in Burlington. Nancy worked in the grocery business many years, starting at the Red Owl, then retiring from Spiegelhoff’s Pick ‘n Save in 1998 after 21 years of service. Spending time with her family and friends meant the world to her. The times spent in Crivitz at their vacation home of 13 years and during their annual “Meyersfest” were precious to her. She enjoyed playing cards and games (especially if it meant beating the grandchildren), gambling, and traveling a bit.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her husband, Ray; their children, Brenda (Ken) Fleischmann, Tom (Tammy) Meyers, Peggy (Chris) Weidert and Patti (Tim) Spiegelhoff; eight grandchildren, Abby (fiancé Scott Caslow) Fleischmann, Amanda (Jacob) Newman, Kelly (Andrew) Weitzner, George, William and Jacob Weidert, Audrey and Grace Spiegelhoff; and four great-grandchildren, Henry, Lucas and Wesley Newman and Jameson Weitzner. She is further survived by brothers Pastor William Ziebell of Lynd, Minn. and Michael (LaVon) Ziebell of Spicer, Minn; brothers/sisters-in-law Lucille Ambrose of Oak Creek, Dorothea (Eugene) Ehlen, Jack Meyers of Trevor, Geraldine Ehlen, Mary (Harold) Schoenberg, Kathy (Robert) Howe, Joan Nield of Oklahoma, Clarence (Judy) Meyers of Kenosha, Donald Meyers, Jeannie (Chuck) Leffelman of Kenosha; and a very special aunt Barbara Tonkyn of Lake Geneva. She is preceded in death by her parents, father/mother-in-law John and Magdalene Meyers; brothers/sisters-in-law, Gilbert Ambrose, Margie Meyers, Robert Ehlen, Robert and Dorothy Meyers, and Tom Nield.

Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 1 p.m. Burial for immediate family at Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at church.

The family suggests memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Slades Corners and Aurora Hospice.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

