John Timothy “Tim” Pettit passed away peacefully on April 27, 2018, surrounded by family. He was born on Feb. 29, 1940, to Ella and Lynn Pettit in Racine. He attended St. Edward’s elementary school and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1958 and Marquette University in 1962.

In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Mary Seifert. For most of his career he worked as an engineer at S.C. Johnson, retiring in 1998 after 34 years of service. He enjoyed reading, playing golf, spending time with his grandchildren and watching their extra-curricular activities, along with visiting with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children, Shaun (Amy), Scott (Patti), Tim (Ann), Tom (Mary Beth), Colleen (Jeff) Eimers, Chris (Laurie) and Becky (Tim) Larson; grandchildren, Aidan, Declan, Brigid, Ella Louise, Julie, Laura, Andrew, Libby, Kierra (Jake), Ashley, Megan, Aaron, Rachel, Sarah, Ellen, and Mia; and great grandchild, Thatcher. He is further Survived by brothers, Todd (Kathy) and Rick (Donna); sisters-in-law, Joan and Pam Pettit; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents along with his brothers, Pat and Jeff.

Visitation will be held Friday May 4, 2018, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Racine on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterford Public Library, 101 North River Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185, or your local library.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments