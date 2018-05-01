Ruth V. Kreilkamp, 88, of Burlington passed away on April 27 at home, surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on Jan. 19, 1930, to Theodore and Hattie (nee Cropp) Wolf in the town of Dover. She grew up in Racine County and graduated from Racine County Ag School in Rochester in 1947. She was very proud to be an “Aggie.” She moved to Milwaukee and on Sept. 16, 1950, was united in marriage to Bob Kreilkamp. They moved to Racine County to raise their family in the country, spending the last 49 of their years together in Yorkville. Bob preceded her in death on May 22, 2011 after 60 wonderful years together. God blessed Ruth with love once more when Earl Squire asked for her hand and on Jan. 17, 2015, they joined their lives and shared three blessed years together at his home in Burlington.

Ruth worked for 18 years at Southern Wisconsin Center in Food Service. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove where she enjoyed activities such as quilting and assisting with potluck luncheons. For many years, Ruth crocheted and created crafts for selling at craft fairs with her husband Bob, daughter Chris and son-in-law Skeet. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person and a blessing to all who knew her.

Ruth will be dearly missed by her husband, Earl Squire; her children and spouses, James (Karen) Kreilkamp of Salem, Kathy (Kent) Demers of Racine, Chris (George/Skeeter) James of Racine, Jeff (Sandie) Kreilkamp of Union Grove, and Mike (Barb) Kreilkamp of Kansasville; Earl’s children, Joyce (Domnik) Israel of Franklin, Scott (Sue) Squire of Burlington, Ken (Eileen) Squire of Burlington, and Larry (Cindy) Squire of Burlington; brother-in-law Dick Robers; 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Hattie Wolf; husband, Robert Kreilkamp; brother and sister-in-law Irving and Carol Wolf; sister and brother-in-law Marianne and Don Jante; sister and brother-in-law Hilde Robers and Roger Frost; sister and brother-in-law Betty and Harry Hartig.

A memorial visitation for family and friends will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1610 Main Street, Union Grove, on Friday, May 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.

Family gives special thanks to Dr. Lisa Simmonds for her compassionate care of Mom for so many years. Also, special thanks to the nurses and caregivers of Wheaton Franciscan-Ascension Hospice, who took such loving care of not just Mom, but all of us.

Miller-Reeseman Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

