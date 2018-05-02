The Burlington Senior Center has been in its new facility since February, but the group that runs it still does not have a lease with the City of Burlington.

That saga took a dramatic turn Tuesday when the Common Council rejected a proposed lease recommended by city staff that would have allowed the seniors to operate in the facility rent-free through 2018.

The reasoning, according to City Administrator Carina Walters, was to allow the seniors to develop revenue streams that will allow them to become self-sufficient in the former Knights of Columbus Hall on State Street.

Aldermen, however, voted 4-2 against that plan and sent the lease back to the drawing board.

That’s just one of the stories you’ll read in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at retail outlets throughout the area on Thursday. To subscribe for weekly home delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

The Racine County district attorney is waiting for additional information before determining whether to charge the driver of a car that left the scene of what turned out to be a fatal incident on April 10 in Burlington.

In eight years as a patrol officer for the Burlington Police Department, Rachael Seils had her sights set on becoming a detective. Her determination and impressive performance on job assessments recently made her the first female to hold an investigator position in the department’s history.

Although the total number of participant were down, the areawide Clean Sweep event on Saturday collected mounds of hazardous household waste, electronics and unwanted medications.

Find out how area greenhouses gear up for the busy season in this week’s business section feature.

In sports, the Burlington High School baseball team is off to a winning start now that the weather in cooperating.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments