Lady Demons edge Delavan, Lady Toppers stay perfect in MCC

By Mike Ramczyk

The Burlington boys tennis team earned its fourth victory of the season Tuesday and leaped over the .500 mark in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The visiting Demons knocked off Wilmot, 4-3, behind strong singles play.

Jake Ludwig at 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Quinn Adamek at 2 (7-5, 6-2), Pablo Colorado at 3 (4-6, 6-2, 6-1) and Max Meier at 4 (3-6, 6-3, 6-2) helped the Demons improve to 4-7 overall and 3-2 in the SLC.

“The singles made a nice showing today, led by Ludwig at 1 and two comeback victories at 3 and 4,” said head coach Ken Savaglia. “Max, a freshman, sealed it for us. Pablo, a foreign-exchange student, is helping a ton.”

On Monday, Burlington fell to Badger, 7-0.

On April 26 in Burlington, the host Demons were edged by Union Grove, 4-3.

Ludwig, Adamek and Colorado picked up wins at the first three singles flights, and Leo Puntillo and Tommy Martin at 3 singles came back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Burlington travels to Waterford Thursday.

Burlington softball 8, Delavan-Darien 7

On Tuesday in Delavan, the Demons trailed, 5-4, after four innings.

But Burlington scored one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh and held on for the victory despite allowing two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Burlington improved to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference, where it sits in a first-place tie with Wilmot, which dropped its first conference game Tuesday, 16-14, to Westosha Central.

Josie Klein struck out four and walked four in the victory, and she added two hits and an RBI.

Kya Kafar smashed a home run.

Bridi Allen went 2-for-4, and Jenna Schmalfeldt added three RBIs.

Catholic Central softball 7, Racine Lutheran 0

Sydney Robson had all the right stuff on Tuesday for the host Lady Toppers in a complete game shutout.

Robson added a home run at the plate.

On the mound, Robson struck out 14 with no walks and two hits.

Christina Paleka, Emily Swanson, Robson, and Erin Schwenn all managed multiple hits for Lady Toppers. Paleka led Lady Toppers with three hits.

Swanson added three stolen bases.

Catholic Central baseball 10, Racine Lutheran/Prairie 4

The host Toppers overcame a 4-1 deficit thanks to an 8 spot in the fifth inning and cruised to victory Tuesday at Beaumont Field.

Luke Heiligenthal earned the victory with six innings on the mound.

Charles Robinson led the way with two hits, and Chas Miles and Tyler Swanson each had two RBIs.

Swanson was 2-for-4 and had a two-run double in the Toppers’ big inning.

Lady Demons take three

The Burlington girls soccer team showed why it’s a favorite to win its sixth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference championship last week.

On Tuesday night, Burlington improved to 4-1-1 with a 2-0 victory at Westosha Central.

The first score was an own goal in the second half, as a Westosha player accidentally kicked the ball into her own goal.

Then, freshman Sam Naber added a goal with 2:30 left in the game.

The Demons managed 26 shots in the match.

Cora Anderson had nine saves.

On Saturday, Morgan McCourt scored unassisted in the 82nd minute to lift the Demons to a 2-1 home victory over Racine St. Cat’s.

The Angels opened a 1-0 lead with a goal nine minutes into the contest, but Felicity Zelechowski answered with a goal off a Jessa Burling assist in the 33rd minute.

Anderson had nine saves for the Demons.

On April 26, Elkhorn hung tough with the host Demons, but McCourt took over in a matter of 30 seconds.

At the 56:29 mark, she scored on a penalty kick, then Gracie Geyso found McCourt for the second goal at 56:59, and the Demons won, 2-0.

Anderson finished with 12 saves.

Burlington only had five shots on goal.

Golfers seventh at SLC Major

On April 24, the Burlington golf squad placed seventh out of eight Southern Lakes Conference teams at an SLC Major at Brighton Dale Golf Course.

Eric Fettig led the way with a 98, and the Demons shot a 423 as a team.

Westosha Central won the event with a 319.

Andrew Venture added a 108, and Mark Herlot shot a 116.

First-year Burlington coach Nick Schilleman is happy with his team’s progress.

“The team is in good spirits despite the current results, but they are gaining confidence in their swing and clubs each day,” Schilleman said. “Eric Fettig has been consistently our best golfer and our freshman Owen Kramer and sophomore Brian Fremgen have been showing great improvement.”

On Friday and Saturday during a match ball tournament at Brighton Dale, the Demons won two of eight matches.

