By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

The bizarre winter-like April weather didn’t bother the Union Grove girls soccer team’s defense.

The Broncos have not surrendered a goal through the first six games of their season, and finished April with an impressive 5-0-1 record.

Union Grove extended its impressive streak last week with a 5-0 victory at Delavan-Darien Tuesday, April 24 and a 9-0 victory against visiting Waterford, Thursday April 26.

“We’ve had six shutouts to start the 2018 season,” said Union Grove coach Sean Jung, whose team outscored opponents 28-0 this season. “Despite all the snow and cancellations, we’ve remained in good form throughout.”

The poor field conditions at Delavan-Darien last week certainly weren’t enough to slow down the Broncos.

Megan Barber and Kendra Hoffman each kicked a pair of goals, while Alexa Panyk netted a penalty-kick goal to help Union Grove cruise to the 5-0 victory.

“Delavan’s playing surface is in just horrible condition, and arguably unsafe,” Jung said. “It really works against our style of play, but we were never threatened in the match and won comfortably.”

Barber helped the offense out of the mud with a penalty kick goal in the sixth minute. She later made it 2-0 after volleying a cross from Adrianna Rodriguez. Hoffman added the final goal of the first half after scoring off a Carlee Mayer corner kick in the 28th minute.

With a three-goal lead and a dominating defense, Jung elected to rest some of his starters to avoid injuries. The personnel decisions, however, didn’t slow the Broncos down as Panyk scored in the 57th minute and Hoffman tallied the final goal in the 88th minute.

The five-goal lead was more than enough for goalie Mia Guyton, who had one save to earn the shutout of the season.

Union Grove was even more dominant against rival Waterford.

The Broncos stormed out to a 5-0 halftime lead and never looked back, en route to the nine-goal victory against the stunned Wolverines.

Hoffman and Natalie Oatsvall scored two goals apiece, while Panyk had two goals and four assists to lead the onslaught.

“We were in full form against Waterford,” Jung said. “We moved the ball with purpose and tackled with a vengeance, which helped us get some great chances and a handful of goals.”

Guyton stopped one shot for her sixth shutout of the season.

Union Grove looks to continue its dominance today when it hosts Racine Prairie as part of an Invitational that includes Burlington, Racine Horlick, Racine St. Catherine’s and Waterford.

The Grove then hosts St. Cat’s tomorrow in day two of the county invite.

After that, the Broncos travel to Burlington Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference showdown. The Demons, who have won five straight Lakes titles, were nearly dethroned by the Broncos last season.

