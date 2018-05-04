Carl R. Kester, age 82, of Waupaca, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at home. He was born in Spring Prairie on Dec. 16, 1935, to William and Luella (Leudtke) Kester. He graduated from high school in 1953. Carl entered the military in 1956, served during the Vietnam conflict, and eventually retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Friemoth on Nov. 18, 1972. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking.

Carl is survived by his wife Lorraine; stepchildren, Daniel (“Uschi”) Friemoth, John (Gina) Friemoth, and Peggy (Doug) Paulson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings, John (Peggy) Kester, Doris (Donald) Anglin, Helen (Mike) Stout, Bertha Kranich, Arlene Monteith and Fred Kester. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, and stepchildren, JoAnn, Keith and Mary.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Maple Crest Funeral Home, Waupaca. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial and military honors will take place at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

