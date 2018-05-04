Alex (Bud) McEwan died April 30, 2018. He was 99 years old. He was born on May 8, 1918, to Alex and Jesse McEwan of Highland Park and spent his early years there. He was drafted into the U.S. Army May 1941 and discharged December 1945 as Master Sargent in the amphibian tank corps at Fort Ord, California. He moved to Wisconsin in 1946 and joined Wisconsin Southern Gas Co as a sales representative. He married Katharine E. Reis of Milwaukee who was teaching in the Burlington School system. After several years in various positions with the Gas Company he was elected Vice President of Communications, a position that included public relations and advertising, located in the Lake Geneva office. He retired from the Gas Company in 1980 with 33 years of service. He was a member for many years of the American Gas Association, Midwest Gas Association, Burlington Kiwanis Club as well as the Burlington American Legion. Katharine McEwan died in 1993.

He is fondly remembered by his sister Margaret (Fred) Fukuchi; his children, Brian McEwan, Patricia (Dana) Chabot, Bonnie (Carl) Griswold, and Sandra (James) Lewenauer; son-in-law Robert Madison; grandchildren, Chad (Renee) Griswold, Craig (Danielle) Griswold, Erin Lewenauer, and Ben Lewenauer; six great grandchildren and other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine and daughter Sherry Madison.

Private family services were held.

Memorials to Burlington Love, Inc. would be appreciated.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

