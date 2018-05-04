Gloria G. Forrest, 90, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital–Burlington.

She was born in Chicago on Dec. 22, 1927, to Rudolph and Barbara (nee Knapp) Schatz. She spent her early life in Chicago where she graduated from high school. On May 6, 1950, in Chicago, she was united in marriage to Kenneth “Pat” Forrest. They made their home in West Allis before moving to Burlington in 1954. Pat preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2004. Gloria was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Burlington Lioness Club, American Legion Auxiliary, The Arc of the United States, and the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding the birds, traveling, sampling new cuisines and making her annual trip to Las Vegas. She loved attending and cheering her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their various sporting events.

Gloria is survived by her children, Patricia (John) Lynch of Burlington, Katherine (Edward) Greil of Waukesha, and Kent Forrest of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Maureen (A.G.) Shaw, Katy Lynch and Megan (Eric) Stevens; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Ella, Bode, Isabella and Kylee. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Barbara (Michael) Engel and brother Otto Schatz.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central High School or Western Racine Co. Special Olympics.

Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria will take place on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Burlington. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, May 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in the Good Shepherd Chapel.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

