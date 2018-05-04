Robert A. Walbrandt, 89, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018, at Bay at Burlington.

He was born in Elkhorn on May 26, 1928, to Alfred and Alice (nee Vorpagel) Walbrandt. Robert spent his entire life living on the family farm in Lyons. In addition to farming he worked with Lyons Wastewater Plant for 20 years, and was a bus driver with Thomas Bus Service for 24 years. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, treasurer for Hudson Cemetery for 20 years, served on the church council at both St. Paul’s Lutheran and Peace Lutheran. Bob enjoyed playing dartball in his church league and doing woodworking projects where he specialized in making cabinets.

Bob is survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Lory; and nieces and nephews, Barbara Gile, Christine (Robert) Caputo, Thomas Gile and Lee Gile. He is also survived by great nieces, Shawnda (Larry) Kash and Alison (Aaron) Sanders; great great nieces, Josette Hatch and Jeqoia Li Sanders and great great nephew, Shay Kash. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Lory and Ruth (John) Gile.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

A special thank you goes out to Bob’s neighbor and friend, Karen Oldenburg and the staff at Bay at Burlington, especially nurse Lisa and aides, Tasha and Anne for all the wonderful care they provided.

Services for Bob will be held Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 12:00 noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Hudson Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 8 from 10 to 11:45 a.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

