By Dan Truttschel

Correspondent

When Rachael Seils began with the City of Burlington Police Department eight years ago, she knew where she wanted her next step to be.

She had an eye on becoming an investigator – and when that opportunity opened up, she jumped at the chance.

And a short time later, she was in.

Seils, who had been a third-shift patrol officer, has been in her new role the past two months and is enjoying the challenge that comes with the job.

“I’m excited,” she said. “This is what I wanted since I started with the police department. I like to investigate larger cases. On patrol, we got to investigate our own from start to finish, but when you’re in the (detective) bureau, you get to investigate bigger cases and work with other agencies as well, so that’s always fun.”

Police Chief Mark Anderson said Seils’ dedication to that goal was evident in how she performed on the testing and assessments required for the promotion.

“It was obvious and clear that she took this seriously – it was a priority for her,” Anderson said.

He said Seils has a great demeanor for someone in an investigative role.

“She does have a great blend of using empathy to connect with people as well as having a dogged perspective when it comes to investigation,” Anderson said.

Seils, who is the department’s first female investigator, is given the responsibility to basically work solo, as the only other member of the detective bureau is her supervisor, Detective Sgt. David Krupp.

That part has taken some adjustment, she said.

“It’s a challenge, it’s stressful, but I’m having fun, and I’m learning a lot,” Seils said. “Right now, we have a pretty big caseload. It keeps you busy and on your toes.”

Seils said she’s looking forward to learning from Krupp.

To read the entire profile, pick up a copy of the May 3 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments