By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

In a proposed cost-saving maneuver, officials overseeing the Graham Public Library have asked for municipal assistance within village hall for maintenance related projects on a recurring basis.

Members of the Graham Public Library Board sent the Village Board a letter about maintenance needs at the Union Grove-based facility, located at 1215 Main St.

The Village Board reviewed the Library Board’s request at its most recent meeting April 23. No action, however, was taken, and the matter is being carried forward for further discussion and deliberation this month.

The Library Board’s letter to the village stated a need for “a person who could do occasional light duty maintenance jobs for us.” The letter further suggested a staffer within the public works department might be well suited for the assistance.

Annually, as part of the proposal, the Library Board said the requested person would be called on to assist with annual seasonal tasks, including cleaning gutters, trimming bushes and trees, raking leaves and setting timers for outside lights.

The organization also is hoping the village can provide staff resources for other as-needed tasks, including painting touch-ups, restroom maintenance and replacing light fixtures.

“We estimate that the DPW helping with these miscellaneous tasks would take only 15 to 20 hours per year and would save tax dollars by us not having to hire expensive electricians and outside handypersons for projects that are part of the general maintenance of a village-owned building,” the Library Board wrote in the letter.

