Ralph C. Voss, 87, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

Ralph was born in Illinois on Aug. 15, 1930, to Walter and Lillian (nee Goltermann) Voss. He spent his early life in Illinois where he attended Christ Evangelical Lutheran School, Oak Park, Ill. and graduated from Vocational High School at J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero, Ill.

On Sept. 4, 1965, in Lake Geneva, he was united in marriage to Elaine B. Newton. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Ralph worked for Brennan and Otto Heating and Air Conditioning for 46 years. He was a lifetime member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 18.

Ralph was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington. He was active in his church. He was one of the founding members of Lutheran Pioneers and the first leader of Pioneer Train 1. Ralph was a man of strong faith who put God first in his life.

Ralph enjoyed fishing, cutting wood, gardening, working on projects with and for family and friends, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elaine; children, Tami (Eric) Heikkinen of Palatine, Ill., Paul (Chris) Voss of Burlington and Joel Voss of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Rachel and Adam Heikkinen and Haley Voss. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank (Betty) Voss and Pat Wolter; his mother-in-law, Christine Newton and brother-in-law, Roger Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter (Carol) Voss; sister, Gertrude (Arthur) Wage and father-in-law, Ralph Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church Music Fund and The Time of Grace at timeofgrace.org.

Services for Ralph will be held on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at 5 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Burlington. An opportunity to visit with the family will take place at the meal following the service in the school gymnasium.

Ralph’s focus in life was on worshiping Christ his Savior.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments