Roy H. Richards, 92, of Burlington, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

He was born in Baraboo on Oct. 15, 1925, to George J. and Mildred E. (nee Voll) Richards. He spent his early life in Baraboo where he attended school. He proudly served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater on the USS Ommaney Bay Aircraft Carrier. He felt privileged to be chosen to go on the Honor Flight with his daughter.

On Aug. 28, 1965, at Cross Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” Richmond. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their daughters. Roy worked as an auto mechanic for many years before going to the Burlington Police Department as a Community Service Officer. He was an active member of Cross Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council, ushered and assisted with various office projects. Roy enjoyed playing dartball, collecting coins, going on casino trips with his wife, and playing games, especially Euchre and Aggravation. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his bike and motorcycle.

Roy is survived by his wife, Ginny; daughters, Mel (Scott) Beets, Shelly (Bob) Mutter, and Mindy (Chuck) Ehlen; children from a previous marriage, Deby Carney, David Richards, and Julie Richards; grandchildren, Haley and Eric Beets, Shawni and Aaron Mutter and Meta and Becca Ehlen; along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Webber and Dr. Syed Haider for their wonderful care over the years.

Services for Roy will be held Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. John Brink officiating, with Military Honors to follow. Visitation for family and friends will be at the Church on Monday, May 7 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments