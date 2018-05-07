By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School girls track team finished first in eight events and won the Racine County Track & Field Invitational April 28 at Union Grove High School.

The Waterford boys finished second to Racine Case High School.

The Wolverines hosted their own invitational Tuesday at Waterford Union High School and compete Friday in an invite at Burlington High School.

The Waterford girls finished second at last season’s Racine County Invitational to Racine Horlick by eight points. Coach Michele Sittig said the Wolverines overcame adverse weather to win this season’s event.

“I was proud of how they handled themselves in conditions that were less than ideal,” Sittig said. “Despite the weather, we were still able to come away with personal bests in multiple events.

“We had a very strong showing as a team, winning five individual events and three relays, and scoring two athletes in all but three events.”

Haleigh Reindl won three gold medals. Reindl won the 400-meter run in 58.94 seconds and the 800 in 2:29.62.

Reindl ran with Annie Benavides, Jayda Obluck and Julia Schroeder and anchored Waterford’s 4×400 relay (4:11.69).

Obluck won the 1,600 (5:28.64) and Olivia Busch won the triple jump with an effort of 33 feet, two inches. Miranda Meyers won the high jump (4-10).

Kelsey Radobicky, Katelyn Puetz, Jayda Obluck and Shaelyn Mullins won the 4×800 relay (10:28.54) and Julia Schroeder, Katie Rohner, Miranda Meyers and Emma Karpinski won the 4×100 relay (52.10).

“Our coaching staff could not be more proud of how the girls stepped up to compete,” Sittig said. “A great team effort for Waterford girls track.”

Boys coach Jody Johnsrud said Brett Deschler took first in the discus after only throwing once previously. Deschler paced the field with an effort of 124-7.

Chase Obermeyer won the pole vault (11 feet) and Josh Butscher won the 1,600 (4:47.99).

Dan Pankowski, Jack Duerst, Butscher and Sean Pritchard won the 4×800 relay (8:13.82).

“Every week there continues to be some new surprises and successes,” Johnsrud said. “The Waterford boys team is turning out some great performances each week and our coaching staff is proud of their continued growth.”

The girls scored 173.5 points in winning the team title. The boys finished with 115.5. Racine Case won the boys team title (143).

