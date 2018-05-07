By Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

It almost got away from them, but the Catholic Central softball squad hung on for the victory against Kenosha Tremper Monday, April 30.

Freshman Laine Dirksmeyer sparked a four-run first inning for Catholic Central.

She would end the game with three hits, two runs and two runs batted in.

The Lady Toppers added another run in the fifth inning. That run would turn out to be the difference in the game as Tremper rallied for two runs in the sixth, and two more in the seventh.

The final was 5-4 despite Catholic Central logging fewer hits and more errors than its opponent.

Catholic Central’s game against Kenosha St. Joseph’s April 26 was more decisive.

After scoring just two runs in the first three innings, the Lady Toppers exploded for 12 in the last three and cruised to a 14-0 win.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s could only muster three hits for no runs.

Golfers making adjustments

For the Catholic Central boys golf team, this season has been and will continue to be about making adjustments.

Weather has severely limited the team’s ability to practice and play in meets so far.

“We are also getting used to playing a new format,” said head coach Matt DeLorme.

Catholic Central had two mini meets in one 18-hole round on Monday, April 30. Both halves served as their own mini meet.

In Mini Meet No. 4, Catholic Central took second place out of nine teams in the conference, finishing just behind Racine St. Catherine’s.

But on the back nine for Mini Meet No. 5, Catholic Central finished sixth.

Racine St. Catherine’s Grant Winiger was the first place medalist in both meets.

Klein shines at county invite

At the Racine County Invite on Saturday, April 28, junior Elizabeth Klein continued to excel in the high jump.

Her jump of 4-10 was good for second place.

Aside from that, the boys and girls Catholic Central track and field team earned a slew of fourth-place finishes.

Elizabeth Klein, juniors Emma Klein and Annabelle Coletti and sophomore Abigail Sheehan took fourth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 56.85 seconds.

Substituting junior Ellie Nevin for Coletti, that same squad took fourth in the 800-meter relay race. Their time was 1:59.

On the boys side, sophomores Nick Aldrich and Davey Doerflinger and Reid Muellenbach, freshman Davey Doerflinger and junior Payton Meinholz took fourth in their 800-meter race, crossing the line at 1:41.97.

