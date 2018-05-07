Donna Marie Anderson, age 80, of Lake Geneva, passed away to eternal life at her residence on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Donna was born on May 19, 1937 in Burlington, to the late George and Catherine (Henning) Berkich. She married Walter J. Anderson, Jr. on Sept. 22, 1956, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, Donna worked as a nurse for 24 years, was a member of the American Legion Post #24 in Lake Geneva, as well as a lifetime member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Donna was a devoted wife to Walter J. Anderson, Jr. and the loving mother of Debra Jans of Milwaukee, Susan (Fred) Huffman of Whitewater, Jayne (Chriss) Petty of McHenery, Ill., Daniel Anderson of Lake Geneva, and Scott Anderson of Lake Geneva. She was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, Arik, Jessica, Melissa, Brandon, Madeline, Nicholas, Mason, and Christopher; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Anne (Gilbert) Kathan of Greenfield, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Phillip, and sister Viola McGartland. Visitation will be held on Friday May 11, 2018, at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. and at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1540 Mill St, Lyons, on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jim Volkert officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Aurora at Home Hospice and all of their compassionate and skilled workers. Thanks also to Dr. Haider and his dedicated staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Burlington.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Sevices of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the Anderson family.

