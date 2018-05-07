Alan L. Will, 76, of Waterford, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Lakeview Specialty Hospital. He was born on Oct. 13, 1941 to Irvin and Dorothy (nee Klug) Will.

Alan retired as Vice President and General Manager of Cylinder Services, Inc., after a long career in the transportable high-pressure vessel industry.

Throughout his life, Alan had a gift for painting and created many beautiful pieces of art. His other interests included golf, bowling, and dart ball with the group from Norway Lutheran Church of which he was a member for over 20 years.

Alan was infatuated with Old English Sheepdogs and owned/rescued many in his lifetime. In his later years, he enjoyed completing the daily crossword puzzle (in ink!), reading and of course following his beloved Green Bay Packers.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vicki (nee Karup); daughters, Lisa Will and Lora (Doug) Kaiser; grandson, Douglas Kaiser Jr.; sister, Naneen Halwas; and his constant companion Kozmo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jon.

Many close family and friends fondly remember Alan, especially the Hansen Family who supported Vicki during Alan’s long illness.

Visitation will be Saturday May 12 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. Burial will follow at Norway Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church – Building fund or Senior Choir; Greyhound Companions of Missouri – P.O. Box 713, Manchester, MO 63011, or The American Diabetes Association – http://diabetes.org/

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

