Maria Florentina Predny 84, of Yorkville, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, with her protective dog by her side.

She was born in Czeck-Slovakia on Dec. 6, 1934, to the Thiel family who lives in Germany. Maria has three sisters and two bothers who still live in Germany.

Maria met her husband of 42 years, Arthur, while he was serving his country with the United States Air Force 22nd Fighter Bombers Squad in Germany.

Maria enjoyed the activities at St. Paul’s church, baking and being a part of the community. She enjoyed her flowers and garden while she was still able to do so.

In addition to her family in Germany, she is survived by nephews, Tim Predny, Tony Predny, Scott (Lisa) Predny, Dan (Sharla) Petersen, and Dave (Debbie) Petersen; niece, Kathy (Ken) Stenzel; and sister-in-law, Alice Petersen.

The family thanks James Ludwin and Marion Melby who were so kind.

Viewing will be on Friday May 11 at St. Paul’s Church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

