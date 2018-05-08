Viola F. Preiss, 94, formerly of Kenosha, late of Footville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Manor.

She was born on April 21, 1924, to the late Edward B. and Louise (Daniels) Ketterhagen in Burlington. She was educated in the schools of Burlington.

Viola married Arthur Preiss and he preceded her in death on July 19, 1998.

Viola was a sewing operator for Jockey in Kenosha. She also catered food and worked at the VFW for the Friday Fish Fry for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception in Milton and previously a member of St. Mary’s in Kenosha.

Viola was a Brownie Leader, a Girl Scout Leader where she won the lifelong Girl Scout Achievement Award. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, crafting, whistling, playing euchre, word search puzzles and bingo. She also was an avid Brewer fan.

Viola is survived by her children, Carol L. Ketterhagen-Ames of Lakeland, Fla., David A. (Jane Fischer) Preiss of Ashford, Marilyn M. (Arthur) Thompson of Whitewater, Ronald E. (Jennifer) Preiss of Milton and Louise S. (Robert) McKinney of Wolcottville, Ind.; her grandchildren Melissa Kindness, Deanna (Lee) Jenkins, Kristen (José) Lopez, Joshua (Lindsey) McKinney, Corie McKinney, Jacob McKinney, Jonathan McKinney, Anna Thompson and Eric Thompson; and her great grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler, Lewis, Brody, Sofia, Natalia, Reece and Ellie.

She is preceded in death by five sisters and seven brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Viola will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Milton. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of Mass. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington.

Bruch Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.bruchfuneralhome.net

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments