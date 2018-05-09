After a year of planning and nearly nine months of construction, the new Burlington Community Aquatic Center is ready for the big reveal.

Area residents will have a chance to get their first glimpse inside the new facility during a Sneak Peek fundraising event at the aquatic center Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

And while there are still three weeks of work to complete before the pool opens, those who attend the $10-a-ticket event get tours of the waterpark-like amenities, have a chance to participate in a beer tasting, listen music and join in the bidding for silent and oral auction items.

Proceeds from the event benefit the pool’s maintenance fund.

That's just one of the many local stories in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press, which will be available at retail outlets throughout the area on Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the other news in this week’s edition:

HEAVY CALL VOLUME: City of Burlington firefighters responded to four calls in a span of 31 minutes Friday night. Among the calls was car crash on Browns Lake Drive that severed a power pole and cut electricity to residents in the vicinity, and a call for an overheated vent stack at Ardaugh Group’s glass bottle plant on the city’s west side.

ON GOLDEN POND: The right role and a nudge from her coworkers convinced a former professional actress to return to the stage in the lead role of the Haylofters production of “On Golden Pond.”

PICKING UP THE PIECES: The sooner a local family can clean up after a May 1 fire, the easier they can put the painful experience behind them and start the healing process, a family spokeswoman said. Sunnyview Dairy Farm, owned by the Herda family since 1908, was ravaged by a four-alarm blaze that caused extensive damage to the property at 4602 Highway 83 in the Town of Wheatland.

WOMAN CHARGED: A 38-year-old Burlington woman convicted of multiple misdemeanors in two counties remained in the Racine County Jail on felony sex assault charges involving her boyfriend’s daughter.

SPECIAL ED. PROPOSAL: A committee has recommended the Burlington Area School District develop its own special education program as a cost-saving measure rather than continue to send special-needs students to schools out of the area.

SOFTBALL TEAM SERVES NOTICE: After Tuesday night’s game, there should be no debate that the Burlington Demons softball team is among the state’s best. After a season sweep of state power Westosha Central, the team is officially Southern Lakes Conference supremacy.

