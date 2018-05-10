Perfect role, supportive friends get actress back on stage

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

It took a nudge from her coworkers in the form of a pledge to pick up her on-call duties at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington to get Sarah Jacobson back on a stage.

That, and the right role.

The former professional actress said she is having a ball as she prepares to perform in the lead role of Ethel in the Haylofters’ production of “On Golden Pond.”

The two-act play opens Thursday for an eight-show run over the course of two weekends.

Jacobson is cast opposite Haylofters veteran Rob King (as Norman) in the Ernest Thompson play that became an Oscar-winning move in 1981 with Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda in the lead roles.

Jacobson and King are surrounded by a cast of relative neophytes, which has made for an “amazing experience,” according to Director Julie Patten.

“Sarah showed up and she was brand new (to the Haylofters) after a 30-year acting hiatus,” Patten said between scenes of a recent dress rehearsal. “Everybody needed this in their lives right now.”

Jacobson said the friendly push and encouragement from her coworkers in the vascular ultrasound department at the hospital was just the thing to get her back under the spotlight.

To read the full story and see additional photos pick up a copy of the May 10 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

If you go…

What: Haylofters production of “On Golden Pond”

When: May 10-12 and 17-19 at 7:30 p.m.; May 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.

Where: Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington, 262-763-9873

Tickets: $15 at the Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine; online at brownpapertickets.com; or at the door while supplies last.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments