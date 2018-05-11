Saturday event offers sneak peek of new aquatic center

After eight months of construction – much of it under the cover of snow – the new Burlington Community Aquatic Center is ready for it’s initial reveal.

The Burlington Community Pool Board on Saturday is offering area residents a chance to be among the first to get a tour of the new facility.

The volunteer board will host a “Sneak a Peek” fund-raising event from 6 to 10 p.m., at the aquatic center, 394 Amanda St.

And while there are still three weeks of work before the center opens on June 1, Pool Board member Jeanne Otter said the anticipation is growing.

“People are really excited,” she said. “I’ve been getting more memberships every day.”

Attendees at Saturday’s party will get to preview the new facility, which features beach-like zero-depth entry tank, a water playground, slides, a lap tank, a climbing wall and a current channel for water walking or lazy river floating.

Otter said plaster and tile work will be completed next week, so there won’t be water in the two tanks yet, but attendees will get a good feel for what the finished product will look like.

In addition to seeing the new facility up close, those who attend will have a chance to participate in a beer tasting hosted by Great Lakes Brewing Company, listen to music by DJ Feed Me and enjoy treats from a dessert bar – all of which are included in the $10 event fee.

Food will also be available for purchase from two vendors on site.

Silent and live auctions will raise funds for the pool’s maintenance fund. All funds raised will be matched by a benefactor up to $40,000. The fund will help keep the cost of maintenance and upgrades off local property tax rolls, according to Pool Board members.

Information on pool memberships and swimming lessons will also be available at the event. Those who purchase a family membership prior to May 31 will receive four free guest passes. For more information on memberships and pool activities, visit burlingtoncommunitypool.org.

