Mother Nature might have thrown a wrench with unseasonably cold winter conditions this past month, but work on the Village of Waterford’s reconstruction project on Main and First streets is moving full steam ahead.

Municipal officials discussed several facets related to the first month of the extensive project at a Village Board meeting April 23.

The work on Main and First streets will take place throughout the season and will remain a fluid situation. Village officials are posting updates on conditions through social media and the municipal website.

Traffic patterns this week changed into the foreseeable future as construction crews shifted their focus on the season-long project. Traffic will be limited to a two-way passage on the east lane of First Street, near Main Street.

In the weeks ahead, traffic patterns again will shift when 1st Street will be closed entirely to accommodate the installation of new sewer and water lines. Motorists will be directed to a detour route through Rochester via highways D and W.

In other recent business, the Village Board:

Affirmed the confirmation of Tom Nehring as the village’s assistant fire chief. Two municipal panels – the Personnel Committee and Fire Commission – reviewed Nehring’s qualifications and passed them on to the Village Board with a favorable review.

Nehring’s base salary has been set at $50,000 — a figure taking into account a base hourly rate of $17.17 per hour and 2,912 budgeted hours of employment in a calendar year.

Read a proclamation in recognition of May being designated historic preservation month.

Jackson in a memo outlined recent efforts to chronicle Waterford’s rich history.

“Absolutely Waterford has worked for hundreds of hours to study, catalog and identify the history of many structures in the downtown of Waterford,” Jackson said. “The initiative has culminated in the creation of bronze plaques for the various buildings, identified through the process.”

