By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

In a proposed cost-saving maneuver, officials overseeing the Graham Public Library have asked for municipal assistance within village hall for maintenance related projects on a recurring basis.

Members of the Graham Public Library Board sent the Village Board a letter about maintenance needs at the Union Grove-based facility, located at 1215 Main St.

The Village Board reviewed the Library Board’s request at its meeting April 23. No action, however, was taken, and the matter is being carried forward for further discussion and deliberation this month.

The Library Board’s letter to the village stated a need for “a person who could do occasional light duty maintenance jobs for us.” The letter further suggested a staffer within the public works department might be well suited for the assistance.

Annually, as part of the proposal, the Library Board said the requested person would be called on to assist with annual seasonal tasks, including cleaning gutters, trimming bushes and trees, raking leaves and setting timers for outside lights.

The organization also is hoping the village can provide staff resources for other as-needed tasks, including painting touch-ups, restroom maintenance and replacing light fixtures.

“We estimate that the DPW helping with these miscellaneous tasks would take only 15 to 20 hours per year and would save tax dollars by us not having to hire expensive electricians and outside handypersons for projects that are part of the general maintenance of a village-owned building,” the Library Board wrote in the letter.

In other recent business, the Village Board:

Approved a resolution that formally recognizes and designates parkland and other green space across the community.

The adopted document lists nine parks throughout the community, collectively encompassing 54.18 acres of land.

The list of parks includes Bufton Park (0.49 acres; Elizabeth Street and 12th Avenue), Lauer Wildlife Park (13.5 acres; Wellington Drive in the Fox Creek Crossing subdivision) and Indian Trail Park (0.53 acres; west of New Street, between 17th and 18th avenues).

Also on the list of recognized green spaces is Legion Park (9.56 acres, Main Street, between 7th and 8th avenues), Leider Park (3.3 acres; 8th Avenue and High Street) and Lincoln Woods Park (18 acres; northern end of Commerce Drive).

Rounding out the list is Ryan Moe Michael Young Park (2.7 acres; 67th Drive and Mill Avenue), School Yard Park (5.7 acres; State Street and 14th Avenue) and Village Square Park (0.4 acres; Main Street and 10th Avenue).

Approved participation in a communitywide shred day for residents interested in safely discarding potentially sensitive documents. Union Grove is banding together with the Village of Yorkville in the effort.

The Village Board’s approval includes a 50-50 cost split with Yorkville by way of a municipal contribution of $500.

Each household will likely have the authority to bring up to 5 boxes of documents to the shredding day.

Further details of the upcoming community service event are forthcoming.

