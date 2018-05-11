A 21-year-old man died late Thursday after the car he was driving struck two utility poles and a rock before rolling over into a yard in the Town of Raymond, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:09 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Highway K, in the Town of Raymond.

A witness reported hearing the accident and found the driver on the ground next to the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a car on its side, in a yard. They said it appeared the vehicle rolled at least once, ejecting the driver.

The driver, who was not named pending notification of his family, lived in the Town of Raymond. He was not wearing a seat belt and speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

