Paulette Velva Hull, age 69, of Waterford, passed away at her residence May 8, 2018, with her loving husband by her side.

Paulette was born in Richland Center on April 7, 1949, to Archie and Evelyn (nee Drake) Conkle. Paulette was employed as a machinist at EMC in Elkhorn, and later took a job as Bar Keeper at Art’s Town Tap in Waterford. Paulette met Byron J. Hull in 1993 and they were married on June 15, 2002, in Waukegan, Ill. Paulette loved to plant her flowers around the house on the river and care for a garden, but nothing could compare to the love she had for her family.

Paulette is survived by her loving husband Byron; three children, Allen Wayne Sapp Jr., Patrick James Sapp, and Paul Edward Sapp; grandson Eric Sapp; and two brothers, Jerald Conkle and Frank Ferrel Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Private Memorial will take place at a later date.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments