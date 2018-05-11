Jean Marie Melvin, loving wife, mother and grandmother, born April 4, 1958, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the age of 60.

She was married to her husband, Terry Melvin, for 34 years. She was very successful in her career and enjoyed her work as an Industrial Hygienist. She retired from Fiat Chrysler as a Safety Manager in spring of 2015. After retirement, she continued to work auditing Chrysler plants on a part time basis. During her leisure time, she enjoyed working on projects with her husband, riding her scooter, fishing, kayaking, gardening, reading, working outdoors, cutting brush, building bon fires, trap shooting and spending time helping out her children and grandchildren. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Terry Melvin: five children, Keri (Ben) Brandt, Kelly (Ian) Smith, Casey (Jessica) Rockwood, David (Samantha) Rockwood and Macyn Taylor Melvin; eight grandchildren, Noah Brandt, Hunter Brandt, Colton Brandt, Lee Smith, Mallory Smith, Cooper Smith, Ayla Rockwood and Emerson Rockwood; three brothers and two sisters, Robert (Jeannie) Strelow, Linda (Jeff) Stevens, Randy (Allie) Strelow, Cheryl (Darrel) Hutcheson and Ron (Jackie) Strelow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Strelow; sister, Bonita (Zach) Burton and grandparents Walter and Helen Jahns.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 15, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 Main Street, Waterford. Committal service will follow at Rochester Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

