Haleigh Reindl set a school record in the 800-meter run and led the Waterford Union High School girls track & field team to a fourth-place finish May 4 in the Demon Invitational at Burlington High School.

The Waterford boys finished seventh.

The Wolverines competed Tuesday in an invitational hosted by Wauwatosa East High School at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. Waterford’s next meet is the Southern Lakes Conference Varsity Tournament May 15 at Elkhorn Area High School.

Reindl won the 800 in 2:12.36. She set the previous record in the 800 (2:13.06) last season at the WIAA Division 1 State Track & Field Championships, where she finished second.

“Haleigh’s performance was a direct result of her hard work and passion,” Sittig said. “She’s a fierce competitor, and we can’t wait to see what she is able to accomplish in the weeks to come.”

Reindl also ran with Emma Karpinski, Jayda Obluck and Olivia Busch on the Wolverines’ first-place 4×400 relay (4:10.10).

Obluck finished second in the 1,600 (5:35.69) and ran Kelsey Radobicky, Katelyn Puetz, and Shaelyn Mullins on Waterford’s second-place 4x800m Relay (10:07.87).

Katie Rohner, Julia Schroeder, Miranda Meyers and Karpinski finished second in the 4×100 relay (51.62).

Radobicky posted a personal best in the 3,200 and finished third (12:12.59).

“As a team, we had a very solid meet,” Sittig said. “Our relays ran well against some tough competition. It was encouraging to finish fourth as a team in such a talent-heavy meet.”

Chase Obermeyer finished second in the pole vault (12 feet) and Sean Pritchard finished second in the 400 (51.29) for the best performances from the Waterford boys.

Pritchard, Ian Williams, Michael Durand and Joey Sucharski finished third in the 4×800 relay (8:42.39).

“There were a number of other athletes who set personal records as we are preparing to reach our peak in a little over a week for our conference meet and then regionals” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “Our team is turning in some really great performances right now and we need to keep that going.”

The Waterford boys scored 57 points. Waukesha South scored 102 points and won the boys meet. Racine Horlick won the girls meet (89), and the Waterford girls scored 74.5 points.

The Waterford boys and girls each finished first May 1 in the Waterford Invite at Waterford Union High School. The Wolverines also celebrated Parents Night.

The Waterford girls won 12 events and the boys won seven.

Emily Nicholls won the 100 hurdles (16.59), Radobicky won the 1,600 (6:01.74) and Reindl won the 400 (58.34). Obluck won the 800 (2:26.27) and Rohner won the 200 (26.92).

Mullins won the 3,200 (13:21.03), Busch won the triple jump (33-10) and Miranda Meyers won the high jump (5-1). Rohner won the long jump (15-6 ¾).

Rohner, Meyers, Schroeder and Karpinski won the 4×100 relay (51.55) and Kylie Ripple, Alexie Strasser, Busch and Nicole Friedl won the 4×200 relay (1:54.93). Karpinski, Obluck, Busch and Reindl won the 4x400m Relay (4:11.95).

For the boys, Obermeyer won the pole vault (12-6) and Pritchard won the 400 (52.52). Jack Duerst won the 800 (2:04.73) and Jacob Parajecki won the 3,200 (11:16.72).

Jared Furman, Duerst, Busch and Pritchard won the 4×400 relay (3:42.81) and Nathan Hicks, Parajecki, Caleb Rausch and Joey Sucharski won the 4×800 relay (9:33.68).

The Waterford girls won the meet with 223 points and the boys won the meet with 161 points.

