Mary June Karczewski, age 87, of Kansasville, passed away peacefully at All Saints Hospital in Racine on May 10, 2018. Mary was born in Brighton, on Feb. 9, 1931, to the late Melvin and Adeline (nee Weber) Brenton. She spent her early life in Brighton and was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Burlington. She then graduated St. Theresa’s Nursing College in Waukegan, Ill. Mary was a devoted nurse for 40 years in at Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove before retirement.

On Feb. 14, 1953, Mary married Edmond John Karczewski. The couple farmed and raised four children in Kansasville. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church of Dover for many years. She was an active volunteer for the church, 4-H, Racine County Farm Bureau and Racine County Homemakers.

Mary is survived by three children, Kathy (Mike) Schaal, Theresa (John M.) Henrichs and David (Deb) Karczewski; son-in-law, Eric Lenz; grandchildren, Greg (Tracey), Brian (Renee) and Emily Schaal, John E. (Jessica) Henrichs, Katie (Matt) Newholm, Nathan (Robyn), Ben (Samantha) and Nick Henrichs, Chris (Rachel) Lenz, Margaret Lenz and Nick (Jessica) Lenz and Spencer Karczewski; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters, Carol Walsh, Helen Oberhart and Nancy (Jim) Brand; sister-in-law Agnes Brenton, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Edmond; daughter Helen; brother Leo; and brothers-in-law, Bill Walsh and Don Oberhart.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 16, 2018, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. at St. Mary’s of Dover Catholic Church, 23211 Church Road, Kansasville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Private Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dover.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials to Catholic Central High School in Burlington or Masses at St. Mary’s of Dover, St. Thomas Aquinas in Waterford, or St. Robert Bellarmine in Union Grove.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments