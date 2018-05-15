Margaret M. Mihalyi, 90, of Burlington, passed away on May 10, 2018, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. During her brief hospitalization, she was cheerful every time her family visited her. The staff had just finished singing Happy Birthday to her when she slipped away, suddenly and peacefully.

Margaret was born on May 10, 1928, to Howard C. and M. Constance (Oesch) Meacham in Randolph, Ohio and was raised on a farm there. She graduated from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio in 1949. Margaret met her husband, William Mihalyi, at Mount Union, where they were music students together. She accompanied him on piano for his violin and viola recitals, establishing a lifelong bond through music. Margaret and William were married on July 8, 1950, in Randolph, Ohio.

Margaret taught music in the public schools for many years in Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. She last taught at Cooper School in Burlington. She also worked as an assistant activities director at Mt. Carmel and an administrative assistant at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She directed the choir at Plymouth Congregational UCC and later served as the organist for 25 years. She was still substituting on the organ and piano for services at Plymouth Church including weddings and funerals at the request of families. Margaret and William last performed together at the memorial service for Ralph Wilson at Plymouth Church in 2007. Margaret performed many other functions for Plymouth Church over the years. She was a resident of Burlington since 1968.

Margaret was treasured by all who knew her for her loving kindness, generosity, cheerfulness, and appreciation for animals, nature and the smallest of pleasures.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of almost 68 years, William M. Mihalyi; children, Martha Mihalyi (David Mucci) of Lawrence, Kan., William Mihalyi Jr. of Loveland, Colo., Mary Mihalyi (Philip Friend) of Takoma Park, Md., and David (Tammy) Mihalyi of Franklin; grandchildren, Nicholas Mihalyi, Isaac Friend, and Suzy Mihalyi; sisters, Eleanor Broscoe of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Marian Shern of Venice, Fla.; and many other relatives and friends including her church family at Plymouth.

Visitation will be held at Plymouth Congregational UCC, Burlington, on Friday, May 25 beginning at noon, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

