Since 1946 the volunteer members of the Burlington Rescue Squad have answered the bell when people are in medical crisis.

Last year the non-profit service responded to 1,540 calls. That volume has placed a strain on the volunteers and has forced the organization to start preparing for the day when there may not be enough volunteers to sustain it.

The challenge facing the Rescue Squad is the subject of an in-depth story in this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

Other stories you’ll find in this week’s edition include:

About-face on the Senior Center: The Burlington City Council reverses its decision of two weeks ago and votes, 7-1, to extend a rent-free lease to the Burlington Senior Center for the remainder of 2018.

The Burlington City Council reverses its decision of two weeks ago and votes, 7-1, to extend a rent-free lease to the Burlington Senior Center for the remainder of 2018. Crossing to close: Looking to improve operations of its railway, Canadian National Railway Co. on Tuesday presented a proposal to expand an existing siding at the Burlington Committee of the Whole meeting. The proposal, however, will require the railway to close the little-used Robert Street crossing and connect Calumet Street to Bridge Street.

Looking to improve operations of its railway, Canadian National Railway Co. on Tuesday presented a proposal to expand an existing siding at the Burlington Committee of the Whole meeting. The proposal, however, will require the railway to close the little-used Robert Street crossing and connect Calumet Street to Bridge Street. Special education comes home: The Burlington Area School District Board of Education has decided to move forward with a local special education program in lieu of sending the group of students to other schools in the Milwaukee area.

The Burlington Area School District Board of Education has decided to move forward with a local special education program in lieu of sending the group of students to other schools in the Milwaukee area. It’s prom and you’re invited: The Burlington High School Drama Department invites audiences to travel back in time this weekend for a visit to the Keister High School for the “Awesome 80s Prom.” The show, in which the audience will play a role in deciding who gets elected prom royalty, will be presented Friday and Saturday in the BHS auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway.

The Burlington High School Drama Department invites audiences to travel back in time this weekend for a visit to the Keister High School for the “Awesome 80s Prom.” The show, in which the audience will play a role in deciding who gets elected prom royalty, will be presented Friday and Saturday in the BHS auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway. Long time coming: Burlington head coach Gary Caliva couldn’t even recall the last time the softball team won a conference championship in the postgame interview Tuesday night in Wilmot. It’s been that long. You have to go all the way back to 1989 – almost 30 years – to find the last Lady Demon softball team to win a conference championship. The long wait ended Tuesday.

Copies of the Standard Press will be available at retail outlets throughout the area on Thursday. To subscribe to weekly mail deliver click here: SUBSCRIBE.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments